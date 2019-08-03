110°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football practice: Day 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2019 - 12:47 pm
 

Day two of UNLV training camp on Saturday at Rebel Park:

1. Wide receiver could be the most competitive position group. About eight players are fighting for spots in the rotation.

“The more guys you trust, the more guys you’ll play,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “There have been times when we’ve been here when there have really been four guys that can get in and make a difference. You kind of run those guys ragged. We’d like to be at a point where there’s a true six- or seven-man rotation where we can keep guys fresh and keep their legs right.”

2. Freshman defensive back Austin Fiaseu, who went to Liberty High School, is out for the season with a torn labrum. With the Rebels having lost two other freshman defensive backs, Jeremiah Houston and Gamon Howard, to academics, the position has taken a hit in depth, but Sanchez said he wasn’t concerned because some players are versatile.

“The good thing is we can now focus on who is the top 11,” Sanchez said. “We can get the guys on the field by moving pieces around.”

3. Senior defensive end/outside linebacker Gabe McCoy will not play in the Aug. 31 season opener against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium because of an eligibility issue. Sanchez said McCoy played “a couple of snaps” as a freshman, and the school had to petition the NCAA for the extra season of eligibility, which was approved.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

