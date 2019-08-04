UNLV football practice: Day 3

UNLV went into half pads Sunday for the first time this training camp, and coach Tony Sanchez said he liked the effort. He also praised freshman wide receiver Steve Jenkins.

UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez, left, fires up his team during the first day of training camp on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Rebel Park, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Day 3 of UNLV training camp on Sunday at Rebel Park:

1. UNLV went into half pads after two days in helmets and shorts.

“I thought it was a really good day,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “I thought they handled it really well. They did a really good job of studding up, being physical and staying on their feet. We didn’t have a lot of guys flopping around on the ground. It’s a little more mature team. They know how to work, and I thought they did a really good job of staying focused throughout the duration of practice.”

2. Freshman wide receiver Steve Jenkins is making an impact, often running with the first team.

“Stevie’s had a phenomenal summer since he’s shown up,” Sanchez said. “The whole team’s kind of gravitated toward him. Natural ball skills. Understands the game at a high level.”

3. Sophomore wide receiver Tyleek Collins is out with a concussion, but should return in three or four days, Sanchez said.

