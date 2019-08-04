109°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football practice: Day 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 1:45 pm
 

Day 3 of UNLV training camp on Sunday at Rebel Park:

1. UNLV went into half pads after two days in helmets and shorts.

“I thought it was a really good day,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “I thought they handled it really well. They did a really good job of studding up, being physical and staying on their feet. We didn’t have a lot of guys flopping around on the ground. It’s a little more mature team. They know how to work, and I thought they did a really good job of staying focused throughout the duration of practice.”

2. Freshman wide receiver Steve Jenkins is making an impact, often running with the first team.

“Stevie’s had a phenomenal summer since he’s shown up,” Sanchez said. “The whole team’s kind of gravitated toward him. Natural ball skills. Understands the game at a high level.”

3. Sophomore wide receiver Tyleek Collins is out with a concussion, but should return in three or four days, Sanchez said.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

