UNLV football schedule updated with dates, TV times

Nine of UNLV’s 12 football games this season have been picked up by the Mountain West’s primary broadcast partners of CBS Sports Network and the Fox Networks.

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen and his players take the field during team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Being ranked one year certainly helps earn national exposure the next.

UNLV discovered such a truth when its updated football schedule was released Thursday.

The Rebels, coming off a season that saw them earn a national ranking and their first bowl victory in a quarter century, learned that nine of their 12 games this season have been picked up by the conference’s primary broadcast partners.

Two games have been moved to Friday — the season opener against Sam Houston State in Houston at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and a Nov. 21 game against Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Six of UNLV’s games will appear on CBS Sports Network and three on the Fox Sports Family of networks. Those specific channels will be announced 12 days before kickoff.

The home opener under first-year coach Dan Mullen is against UCLA at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV’s game at Boise State, whom the Rebels have met in the past two Mountain West championship games, is Oct. 18 on a Fox station and time to be determined.

The Rebels end their regular season at rival UNR at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 on CBS Sports Network.

Start times and TV information for UNLV’s home games against Idaho State on Sept. 13 and New Mexico on Nov. 1 will be announced at a later date. A road game against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 20 is also awaiting kickoff time and TV information.

UNLV will have two bye weeks — Sept. 27 and Oct. 25.

Much is expected of Mullen’s inaugural team, and the TV schedule indicates such sentiment.

UNLV schedule

Aug. 29 at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6 vs. UCLA, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 13 vs. Idaho State, time and TV TBA

Sept. 20 at Miami (Ohio), time and TV TBA

Sept. 27 Bye

Oct. 4 at Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Oct. 11 vs. Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Oct. 18 at Boise State, time TBA, Fox Networks

Oct. 25 Bye

Nov. 1 vs. New Mexico, time and TV TBA

Nov. 8 at Colorado State, time TBA, Fox Networks

Nov. 15 vs. Utah State, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 21 vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 29 at UNR, 6 p.m., CBSSN

