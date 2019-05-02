MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
UNLV Football

UNLV football scheduled for 3 games on CBSSN, one on ESPN channel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2019 - 1:02 pm

UNLV will play three games on CBS Sports Network this season and one on an ESPN channel.

The Rebels’ games on CBSSN are Oct. 5 against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium; Oct. 18 at Fresno State at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 26 at home against San Diego State at 7:30 p.m.

They play at Wyoming on Sept. 28 at a time and ESPN network to be determined.

