UNLV football scheduled for 3 games on CBSSN, one on ESPN channel

UNLV will play three games on CBS Sports Network this season and one on an ESPN channel.

The Rebels’ games on CBSSN are Oct. 5 against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium; Oct. 18 at Fresno State at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 26 at home against San Diego State at 7:30 p.m.

They play at Wyoming on Sept. 28 at a time and ESPN network to be determined.

