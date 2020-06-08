UNLV football season tickets go on sale

Tickets range from $125 to $450 a seat at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels play six games at Allegiant, opening with California on Aug. 29.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their NCAA football game with Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV football season ticket packages went on sale Monday. Tickets range from $125 to $450 a seat at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels play six games at Allegiant Stadium, opening with California on Aug. 29. They also play home games there against Arizona State, Wyoming, Colorado State, Fresno State and UNR.

UNLV plays Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Admission will be free for returning season ticket holders and discounted for new season ticket holders as part of the school’s Faithful Fan pricing package.

“We want everyone in Southern Nevada to experience UNLV football in Allegiant Stadium, and that means making it affordable,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “Allegiant Stadium is a special place and will serve as a galvanizing force as this community re-emerges and heads to new heights. We’re proud that everyone can experience what is going to be one of the world’s greatest venues through Rebel football.”

