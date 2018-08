It’s warm outside, the football pads are on, and classes are about to start. You know what that means. Picture day.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) takes a selfie with wide receivers Drew Tejchman (11) and Tyleek Collins (9) during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) and defensive lineman Jameer Outsey (20) pose for a photo during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kendal Keys (84) lines up during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels place kicker Hayes Hicken (87) and defensive lineman Jalil Briley (90) hydrate during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Tariq Hollandsworth (13) talks with quarterback Armani Rogers (1) during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches his players during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV football players get into place during the team's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Freshman and sophomore football players including UNLV Rebels defensive linemen Jamal Holloway (97), Kolo Uasike (94), and Chris Manoa (99), gather during the team's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV photographer Josh Hawkins, center, gets ready to take a portrait of UNLV's football team at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Salanoa-Alo Wily (42), defensive lineman Jameer Outsey (20) and running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) pose for a photo during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Jalen Graves (96) stands alongside teammates during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive back Darren Palmer (86) lines up during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches his players line up during UNLV football's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It’s warm outside, the football pads are on, and classes are about to start. You know what that means.

Picture day.

The UNLV football team gathered at Sam Boyd Stadium for team photos Wednesday but managed to capture some candid photos of their own.

Check out photos from the event from Review-Journal staff above.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.