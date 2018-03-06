UNLV football spring practice begins

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said he was pleased with the first day of spring football practices, which was Tuesday at Rebel Park. The Rebels, though, are without possible starting center Justice Oluwaseun, who had knee surgery on Thursday.

UNLV's Tony Sanchez on the first day of spring practice. Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches as his players stretch during the first day of spring practice on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez and his team run onto the field before the start of a football game against Utah State Aggies at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez on the first day of spring practices on Tuesday at Rebel Park:

“It’s good to get back out here. I tell you what, it sure comes quick. The numbers are real good right now. I thought the guys did a really good job of coming on out and being mature and putting in a good day’s work.”

Notable

— Redshirt freshman center Justice Oluwaseun underwent knee surgery on Thursday. He’s expected to return toward the end of preseason training camp. He was the leading candidate to start at that position.

— Junior Jaron Caldwell played offensive tackle his first season before switching to guard last year. Now he is expected to move back to tackle. Senior Zack Singer will play guard and center.

— Sanchez said sophomore wide receiver Drew Tejchman is healthy after previously battling groin and sports hernia injuries. “He is now the most explosive, fastest, strongest guy we’ve got,” Sanchez said. “He finally got his body right.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.