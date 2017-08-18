UNLV football team moves ‘some pieces around’

With the starting lineup largely known, UNLV football coaches are trying players at different spots and in different situations. The Rebels are close to wrapping up training camp before beginning preparations for the Sept. 2 season opener against Howard.

UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez does an interview with multiple different print medias during the Mountain West Football Media Summit at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, July 25, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Friday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez, on the 14th day of training camp:

“They had another day off yesterday. We’re kind of in that mode now we’re going three (practices) and a day off. Took the kids to see “Dunkirk” last night, a good movie, a good message in there. The whole thing is being mature enough to come out after a day off and get right back in the (work mode). Great job, great energy. They did a really good job today.

“The defensive line got after the offensive line a little, so that was really good to see. And we moved some pieces around, creating depth. We’re kind of at a point now where we can play a little bit for the next couple of days. (Junior tackle) Nathan Jacobson played center today a little bit with the twos (backups), and we moved (redshirt freshman Donovan) Outlaw to the ones at right tackle. Again, that’s just playing things around. We sat (senior wide receiver Devonte) Boyd down during the team pass and the team series just to get some other guys playing his position a little bit.

“We did a little bit of that on defense, too. We’ve got some guys we know what they can do, and they’ve put enough work in at this point for the next couple of days to really start playing around with some other young guys to figure out who’s going to redshirt and who’s going to contribute, who’s going to be kind of in that 70 guys that travel.

“And after Sunday night, we jump right in to getting ready for Game 1 (Sept. 2 against Howard at Sam Boyd Stadium).”

Notes

— UNLV also experimented by trying freshman safety Greg Francis, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, with the starters.

“He’s doing a really good job of moving up the depth chart,” Sanchez said. “He’s not a one, but we want to see him run around with the ones.”

— The Rebels hold their final scrimmage at 8:10 a.m. Saturday at Rebel Park. It is closed to the public. Sanchez said the scrimmage will last about 80 plays and largely focus on young players.

— A Philadelphia Eagles scout attended practice. Also in attendance was Tim Hundley, who coached inside linebackers and safeties at UNLV from 2012 to 2014. His son, Nick, is a catcher for the San Francisco Giants and is in his 10th major league season.

