UNLV football ticket holders can receive specialty T-shirts

UNLV football season-ticket holders can pay an extra $30 to receive T-shirts that each represent the program’s five decades and a coin signifying the final year in Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Rebels, who open at home Aug. 31 against Southern Utah, will move to the Raiders’ stadium in 2020.

Shirts will be given to those who participate in this promotion at a fan appreciation event before the season. The deadline is July 30.

Remaining shirts will be available to other season-ticket holders and the general public before each game.

“Rebel football season ticket holders have let us know that giveaway items are an important part of their game-day experience,” UNLV associate athletic director Megan Caligiuri said in a statement. “This new benefit offers our most loyal fans the opportunity to lock in their giveaway items for the season and give them more time for tailgating before kickoff.”

