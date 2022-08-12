UNLV football tickets on sale

Tickets for the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR, UNLV’s final home game of the season, will begin at $38.

UNLV's football head coach Marcus Arroyo calls on his players players during a team practice at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tickets for UNLV’s six home games at Allegiant Stadium are now on sale.

The Rebels play their home opener Aug. 27 against Idaho State, then play North Texas Sept. 17, with ticket prices beginning at $24.

UNLV begins Mountain West play against New Mexico Sept. 30. The Rebels also will host Air Force and Fresno State, with ticket prices beginning at $31.

Tickets for the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR, UNLV’s final home game of the season, will begin at $38.

Season-ticket and three-game mini-plans are still available as well.

