UNLV football to meet BYU in new stadium in 2024

UNLV announced it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with BYU with a game in the Raiders Stadium set for Nov. 2, 2024.

Rendering of proposed Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas (MANICA Architecture)

The Rebels, who will travel to Provo, Utah, for a Nov. 4, 2023 game, have non-conference home games in the new stadium scheduled for Cal (2020 and ’26), Arizona State (2020), Iowa State (2021), Vanderbilt (2023) and UCLA (2025).

