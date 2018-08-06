UNLV Football

UNLV football to meet BYU in new stadium in 2024

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2018 - 10:05 am
 

UNLV announced it has agreed to a home-and-home football series with BYU with a game in the Raiders Stadium set for Nov. 2, 2024.

The Rebels, who will travel to Provo, Utah, for a Nov. 4, 2023 game, have non-conference home games in the new stadium scheduled for Cal (2020 and ’26), Arizona State (2020), Iowa State (2021), Vanderbilt (2023) and UCLA (2025).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

