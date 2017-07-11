UNLV football to play at Northwestern in 2019

UNLV’s football team will play at Northwestern in 2019 and receive a $1.2 million payday. That will be the third road game against a Big Ten Conference opponent in five years.

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez waits to enter the field with his team for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV is headed back to Big Ten country for another big payday.

The Rebels’ football team will play at Northwestern on Sept. 14, 2019, and will receive a $1.2 million guarantee for the one-time trip.

“A trip to face a perennial Big Ten Conference bowl team such as Northwestern is a perfect addition to our 2019 schedule,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We look forward to taking our program back to Evanston (Illinois) for the first time in more than two decades.”

The Rebels last played at Northwestern in 1998 and received a return game at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2001. Northwestern won both meetings.

This will be the third road game against a Big Ten Conference opponent in five years. UNLV lost 28-7 at Michigan in 2015 and will play at Ohio State on Sept. 23. The Rebels received $1 million for playing at Michigan and will get $1.3 million from Ohio State.

Adding Northwestern leaves two open spots on the 2019 schedule. The Rebels also are scheduled to host Arkansas State on Sept. 7 of that year to conclude a home-and-home.

UNLV also announced its 2017 season opener against Howard at Sam Boyd will kick off at 6 p.m.

The school put on sale this week two types of partial season tickets. One plan costs $51 (plus fees) for three tickets and the other is $34 (plus fees) for two games. Both plans can include Hawaii on Nov. 4 and Brigham Young on Nov. 10 even though those are considered premium games.

