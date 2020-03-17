60°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football to play at Notre Dame in 2022

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2020 - 12:29 pm
 

UNLV will play at Notre Dame in 2022 in the first meeting between the programs.

The Rebels will receive $1.35 million for the making the trip for the Oct. 22, 2022 game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

