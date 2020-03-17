UNLV football to play at Notre Dame in 2022

UNLV will play at Notre Dame in 2022 in the first meeting between the programs. The Rebels will receive $1.35 million for the making the trip for the Oct. 22, 2022 game.

UNLV football helmet and ball (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

