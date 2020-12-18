UNLV football to visit Michigan in 2023 for record payday

The Rebels will return to Michigan on Sept. 9, 2023, and receive a school-record $1.5 million guarantee for the trip. They also played at Michigan in 2015.

UNLV’s football team will return to Michigan on Sept. 9, 2023, and receive a school-record $1.5 million guarantee for the trip.

The Rebels played at Michigan in 2015, losing 28-7 to the Wolverines. They received $1 million for that visit.

UNLV also announced a home-and-home series with North Texas. The Rebels will play North Texas at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, and visit the Mean Green on Sept. 12, 2026.

The schools met in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season, with North Texas winning 36-14.

Also, UNLV will host Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 to open the 2021 season. It will be the teams’ first meeting.

UNLV recently concluded its first season under coach Marcus Arroyo. The Rebels went 0-6 in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

