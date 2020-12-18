60°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football to visit Michigan in 2023 for record payday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 1:27 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Blake Decker (5) recovers his own fumble in the first quarter of an NCAA colle ...
UNLV quarterback Blake Decker (5) recovers his own fumble in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players during warmups before an NCAA college foot ...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players during warmups before an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock (15) greets fans walking off the field after an NCAA college f ...
Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock (15) greets fans walking off the field after an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. Michigan won 28-7. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell, right, rushes on a carry in the second quarter of an NCAA c ...
UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell, right, rushes on a carry in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh (82) rushes past UNLV linebacker Najee Johnson, right, in t ...
Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh (82) rushes past UNLV linebacker Najee Johnson, right, in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

UNLV’s football team will return to Michigan on Sept. 9, 2023, and receive a school-record $1.5 million guarantee for the trip.

The Rebels played at Michigan in 2015, losing 28-7 to the Wolverines. They received $1 million for that visit.

UNLV also announced a home-and-home series with North Texas. The Rebels will play North Texas at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, and visit the Mean Green on Sept. 12, 2026.

The schools met in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season, with North Texas winning 36-14.

Also, UNLV will host Eastern Washington on Sept. 2 to open the 2021 season. It will be the teams’ first meeting.

UNLV recently concluded its first season under coach Marcus Arroyo. The Rebels went 0-6 in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

UNLV sees growth despite winless football season
UNLV sees growth despite winless football season
By / RJ

UNLV finished 0-6, but athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said she saw growth in the program’s culture under coach Marcus Arroyo, who faced numerous challenges in his first year.