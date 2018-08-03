UNLV football training camp recap: Day 1

Notes from Day One of UNLV’s football practice Friday at Rebel Park:
— Senior wide receiver Kendal Keys practiced just a week after his brother, Kenny, fatally shot himself. Kenny Keys was a UNLV safety from 2012 to 2016. His death was ruled a suicide by the Clark County Coroner’s office. UNLV has not made Kendal Keys available to the media.
— Sophomore cornerback Alex Perry is on the roster, but not yet eligible to play this season. UNLV has submitted a request to the NCAA for a waiver to play Perry, a former four-star Bishop Gorman High School recruit, to play. He played one season at Arizona State before returning to Las Vegas.
— Linebacker Spencer Katoanga is off the team for an unspecified team rules violation.
— Offensive lineman Daniel Schoene left the team.
