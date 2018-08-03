UNLV football training camp recap: Day 1

UNLV senior wide receiver Kendal Keys practiced just a week after his brother, Kenny, fatally shot himself. Also, the Rebels hope to get an NCAA waiver to play transfer cornerback Alex Perry this season.

UNLV wide receiver Kendal Keys during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV wide receivers Devonte Boyd (83) and Kendal Keys (84) warm up before playing Howard in a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Notes from Day One of UNLV’s football practice Friday at Rebel Park:

— Senior wide receiver Kendal Keys practiced just a week after his brother, Kenny, fatally shot himself. Kenny Keys was a UNLV safety from 2012 to 2016. His death was ruled a suicide by the Clark County Coroner’s office. UNLV has not made Kendal Keys available to the media.

— Sophomore cornerback Alex Perry is on the roster, but not yet eligible to play this season. UNLV has submitted a request to the NCAA for a waiver to play Perry, a former four-star Bishop Gorman High School recruit, to play. He played one season at Arizona State before returning to Las Vegas.

— Linebacker Spencer Katoanga is off the team for an unspecified team rules violation.

— Offensive lineman Daniel Schoene left the team.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.