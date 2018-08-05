UNLV football training camp recap: Day 3

UNLV defensive tackle Kolo Uasike did not practice so that he could re-hydrate after a tough Saturday session. Interior offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun is getting closer to returning from a torn ACL.

UNLV'S running back Tariq Hollandsworth (13) runs the ball during first quarter of UNLV's spring football game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Notes from Day 3 of UNLV’s football practice Sunday at Rebel Park:

— Sophomore starting defensive tackle Kolo Uasike did not practice so he could re-hydrate after feeling the effects from Saturday’s session. Freshman Chris Manoa practiced in his place on the first team.

— Redshirt freshman interior offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun went through a series of running drills as he nears returning from a torn ACL suffered in spring drills.

— Junior Jaron Caldwell, who is listed as a co-starter at left guard, practiced at first-team offensive left tackle. Coach Tony Sanchez said Caldwell plays both positions.

— Sophomore reserve running back Tariq Hollandsworth (torn labrum) is out for the season.

