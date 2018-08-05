UNLV football training camp recap: Day 3

Notes from Day 3 of UNLV’s football practice Sunday at Rebel Park:
— Sophomore starting defensive tackle Kolo Uasike did not practice so he could re-hydrate after feeling the effects from Saturday’s session. Freshman Chris Manoa practiced in his place on the first team.
— Redshirt freshman interior offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun went through a series of running drills as he nears returning from a torn ACL suffered in spring drills.
— Junior Jaron Caldwell, who is listed as a co-starter at left guard, practiced at first-team offensive left tackle. Coach Tony Sanchez said Caldwell plays both positions.
— Sophomore reserve running back Tariq Hollandsworth (torn labrum) is out for the season.
