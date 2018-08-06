UNLV football training camp recap: Day 4

UNLV training camp notes: Rebels agree to home-and-home series with Brigham Young. Also, injury and personnel updates.

UNLV defensive back Octavian Bell (28) tries to avoid a tackle from defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) during team practice on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Notes from Day 4 of UNLV’s football practice Monday at Rebel Park:

— UNLV agreed to a two-game series with Brigham Young. The Rebels play at BYU in 2023, and the teams meet at the new Raiders’ stadium the following season.

— Freshman defensive back Octavian Bell, a Liberty High School graduate, left the team.

“Octavian decided he’s going to do something different,” coach Tony Sanchez said.

— Sophomore starting defensive tackle Kolo Uasike did not practice for the second day in a row.

“His weight’s down,” Sanchez said. “He lost 45 pounds in the offseason, so he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in, but we want to be sure we maintain those numbers. He’ll be all right. He’s down to 305.”

— Scouts from the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings attended practice.

