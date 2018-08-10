UNLV football training camp recap: Day 7

Injury updates from UNLV’s football training camp. Also, players shuffled in and out on the defensive line.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez walks on the field during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Notes from Day 7 of UNLV’s football practice Friday at Rebel Park:

— Junior defensive end Nick Dehdashtian missed his second practice in a row with an injured left foot, but was out of a walking boot.

“His X-rays came back, no breaks, no ligament damage,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “So he’ll be back soon.”

— Sophomore nose tackle Kolo Uasike attended practice, but did not wear pads and watched from between the two fields. He still has not been cleared after experiencing problems because of massive weight loss.

— UNLV rotated players in and out on the defensive line as it develops a rotation. Junior Montrice Johns received first-team work at nose tackle, and sophomore Jamal Holloway got in at starting defensive end.

“I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into who’s starting on defense up front because you’re going to see eight guys, nine guys coming in and out,” Sanchez said. “Being a starter’s a big deal, but that might last two or three plays.”

— The Rebels worked on different situations, such as two-minute offense. UNLV’s defenders were able to get pressure on the quarterbacks throughout the team session.

