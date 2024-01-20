UNLV football transfer portal tracker: Who’s coming, who’s going?

Having a hard time keeping track of who’s joining and who’s leaving UNLV football? Here’s the Review-Journal’s transfer portal tracker for the upcoming season.

The transfer portal is open for business.

UNLV football coach Barry Odom recently signed a class of 22 high school recruits, but the Rebels also have had a chance to bring in talent from other schools to make a more immediate impact.

Here’s a transfer portal tracker for all of UNLV’s comings and goings so far:

Transfers in

— Michael Allen, North Carolina State, RB, 5 feet 9 inches, 205 pounds

Allen was a true freshman contributor for North Carolina State in 2022, rushing for 268 yards on 53 carries in seven games. He played in 10 games as a sophomore last season, rushing for 251 yards and a touchdown on 52 carries before announcing he was entering the transfer portal and sitting out N.C. State’s final two games. Allen also caught 22 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in two seasons.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com, but was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Allen has two years of eligibility remaining.

— LaDarrius Bishop, Arkansas, DB, 6-0, 183

Bishop joins UNLV for his seventh season of college football. He initially joined Arkansas for the 2018 season, but a medical redshirt in 2022 and his COVID eligibility gave Bishop one more chance to suit up at the college level to reunite with Odom and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer. Bishop registered 59 tackles and six passes defended in 47 games, but was mostly a special teams gunner last season.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com, but Bishop was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

— Casey Cain, Texas, WR, 6-3, 197

Cain reunites with UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who coached wide receivers at Texas in 2022. Cain played 22 games for the Longhorns, hauling in nine catches for 214 yards. His standout game came against Washington in the 2022 Alamo Bowl when he caught four passes for 108 yards.

He is considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.com and has two years of eligibility remaining.

— Jalen Catalon, Texas, DB, 5-10, 202

Catalan started his career at Arkansas under Odom, then the defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He registered 99 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles during a breakout 2020 season. However, he only played seven games across the next two campaigns because of injuries before transferring to Texas, where he played sparingly last season.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com, though he was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He has one year of eligibility remaining as he enters his sixth season of college football.

— Malik Chavis, Arkansas, DB, 6-2, 194

Chavis is another former Arkansas defensive back who was an Odom disciple. He spent five seasons as a Razorback, accounting for 37 tackles and an interception while contributing on special teams. Chavis was limited to just eight games last season while battling a hand injury.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com, but was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. Chavis has one year of eligibility remaining as he prepares for a sixth college season.

— Antonio Doyle Jr., Jackson State, edge rusher, 6-4, 258

Doyle spent two seasons at Texas A&M after being a four-star recruit in high school. He transferred to Jackson State in 2022, but played just twice because of injury, preserving his redshirt. Doyle had 44 tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble last season.

He is considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.com and has two years of eligibility remaining.

— Tony Grimes, Texas A&M, DB, 6-0, 190

Grimes was a composite five-star prospect according to 247Sports.com coming out of high school. He spent three seasons at North Carolina, where he amassed 97 tackles, an interception and defended 20 passes in 37 games. He transferred to Texas A&M last season, but never played because of injuries. Grimes initially announced he was transferring to Michigan State before flipping to UNLV.

He is considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.com and has two years of eligibility remaining.

— Kylin James, Central Arkansas, RB, 6-0, 220

James looks to become the next successful Football Championship Subdivision running back to make a step up at UNLV after Donavyn Lester’s productive 2023 season coming from William & Mary. James played three seasons at Central Arkansas, rushing for 1,288 yards and nine touchdowns in 30 games. He’s also an option in the pass game, hauling in 99 catches for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also completed three passes for 171 yards, all going for touchdowns.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com and has one year of eligibility remaining.

— Christian Moore, Kansas State, TE, 6-2, 237

Moore is listed as a tight end, but mostly played fullback during four seasons at Kansas State. He played 33 games, recording two catches for six yards and a touchdown while also being a key special teams contributor.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com, but was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. Moore has two years of eligibility remaining.

— Jaden Navarrette, Oregon, edge rusher, 6-3, 230

Navarrette is in an interesting situation. A four-star prospect out of Southern California in high school, he committed to Oregon and spent three seasons with the Ducks. He appeared just once, playing two snaps against Stony Brook in 2021, but was hampered by injuries. Navarrete entered the transfer portal in 2022, but never found a place to play last season.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com. Navarrette has three years of eligibility remaining.

— Clay Patterson, Yale, DL, 6-3, 290

Patterson is a veteran defensive lineman who arrives at UNLV after four seasons at Yale. He registered 111 tackles, 30½ tackles for a loss, 22½ sacks and an interception during 32 games. Patterson earned All-Ivy League honors three times, including two first-team selections. He originally committed to Illinois before flipping to UNLV.

He is considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.com and has one year of eligibility remaining.

— Mani Powell, Arkansas, LB, 6-3, 231

Powell is another former Arkansas player who reunites with Odom and Scherer, who coached linebackers for the Razorbacks. Powell played two seasons at Arkansas, primarily on special teams as a freshman under Odom. He accounted for five tackles in 21 games.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com, but was considered a four-star recruit out of high school. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

— Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, QB, 6-3, 216

Sluka lit up the Patriot League in the FCS during four seasons at Holy Cross, throwing for 5,916 yards while rushing for 3,583 yards. He accounted for 97 total touchdowns — 38 on the ground and 59 through the air. Sluka was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive FCS player, the past two seasons.

He is considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.com and has one year of eligibility remaining.

— Jeremiah Vessel, New Mexico State, DB, 5-11, 190

Vessel returns to Las Vegas, where he went to Bishop Gorman. He played six games at New Mexico State as a true freshman last season, making 11 tackles, including one for a loss, and defending two passes. He was the No. 15 recruit in the state in 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com and has three years of eligibility remaining.

— Hajj-Malik Williams, Campbell, QB, 6-0, 205

Williams spent five seasons at Campbell in the FCS, racking up 8,236 yards passing and 1,600 yards rushing in 41 games. He threw 58 touchdowns against 28 interceptions and also rushed for 24 touchdowns. He completed 70 percent of his passes last season.

He is not ranked as a transfer by 247Sports.com. Williams has one year of eligibility remaining as he enters his sixth season of college football.

Transfers out

— Thomas Anderson, DB, 6-1, 185

Anderson joined UNLV after a stop at Independence Community College and won a starting cornerback role entering last season. He registered 20 tackles, an interception, a pass defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games during his only season in Las Vegas.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Zavier Carter, edge rusher, 6-4, 210

Carter, a former four-star prospect in high school, transferred to UNLV from Louisiana State before last season. He contributed 14 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in his lone season in Las Vegas as a rotational player and situational pass rusher before entering the portal again.

He committed to Central Florida for the 2024 season.

— Naki Fahina, DL, 6-0, 300

Fahina was one of the longest-tenured Rebels on the roster last season. He joined the program in 2019 to play for coach Tony Sanchez, and recorded 36 tackles, 5½ tackles for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defended in 27 games. He played sparingly for Odom, making four appearances last season.

He committed to New Mexico State for 2024, reuniting with Sanchez.

— Jalen Frazier, DB, 5-10, 185

Frazier transferred to UNLV last season after spending four years at North Carolina State. He did not appear for the Rebels before entering the transfer portal.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Isaiah Hackett, DB, 5-11, 185

Hackett played at UNLV for one season, arriving from Independence Community College after initially committing to Utah State. However, he never made an appearance for the Rebels and entered the transfer portal after the season.

He initially committed to Florida A&M for 2024, but recently decommitted and has not announced a new destination.

— Jordan Jakes, WR, 6-6, 215

Jakes spent three seasons at UNLV after transferring from Indiana before the 2021 season. He played in four games, catching five passes for 49 yards at UNLV.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Cameren Jenkins, DB, 6-1, 185

Jenkins was a true freshman contributor and one of the highest-rated prospects in Odom’s first recruiting class. He immediately took over as the team’s second-string strong safety, and was pressed into action following Johnathan Baldwin’s injury. Jenkins had 32 tackles and two passes defended in 13 games last season.

He committed to Baylor for the 2024 season.

— Jayden Maiava, QB, 6-4, 220

Maiava broke out last season after taking over as UNLV’s starting quarterback. He threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the Rebels to the Mountain West championship game and the program’s first bowl game since 2013. He initially said he intended to return to UNLV for 2024, but entered the transfer portal Jan. 1.

He initially committed to Georgia, before flipping his pledge to Southern California for 2024.

— Senika McKie, WR, 6-1, 185

McKie played in 20 games across two seasons at UNLV after initially transferring from Erskine College, a Division II school. He caught 30 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns, but crucially dropped what would have been a game-tying touchdown in UNLV’s 31-24 loss to Fresno State on Oct. 28.

He committed to Coastal Carolina for 2024.

— Jordyn Morgan, DB, 6-0, 190

Morgan spent two seasons at UNLV after arriving from Iowa State to play for coach Marcus Arroyo in 2022. Morgan immediately became the team’s starting free safety, recording 56 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended in 12 games, starting 11. He was moved to cornerback after the arrival of Jaxen Turner and played just once for Odom, in the season-opening win against Bryant.

He committed to Louisiana Tech for 2024.

— Bobby Navarro, long snapper, 5-11, 220

Navarro provided competition at long snapper during his two years at UNLV, but never appeared in a game for the Rebels.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Courtney Reese, RB, 5-8, 165

Reese was one of four running backs to get significant touches in the backfield last season. He spent four seasons and played 48 games at UNLV, mostly as a change-of-pace back and kick returner. Reese had 233 yards on 59 carries and a career-high four touchdowns last season.

He committed for 2024 to Bethune-Cookman, where UNLV basketball great Reggie Theus serves as athletic director and men’s basketball coach.

— Ryan Tuaolo, LB, 6-2, 210

Tuaolo was a three-star prospect out of high school, coming from Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco. He spent two seasons at UNLV, appearing once.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Davone Walden Jr., DB, 6-1, 185

Walden, a Las Vegas native who went to Centennial, spent four seasons at UNLV as a walk-on defensive back. He was mainly a contributor on special teams, appearing in 33 games with 31 tackles and an interception.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Jerrae Williams, DB, 5-10, 185

Williams was a captain and the starting nickelback last season, a key piece of the Rebels’ secondary. A foot injury suffered against Texas-El Paso on Sept. 23 restricted him to six games, and he finished the season with 24 tackles, seven for a loss and a career-best three sacks. Williams also had an interception and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

— Andrew Wimmer, RB, 5-9, 195

Wimmer spent two seasons as a walk-on at UNLV after transferring from Saddleback College, a junior college in California. He never made an appearance for the Rebels.

He has not announced where he will play in 2024.

