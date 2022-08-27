UNLV football victorious over Idaho State in season opener

The Rebels opened their season with a 52-21 win over Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium Saturday afternoon.

UNLV Rebels tight end Shelton Zeon III (88) makes a catch under pressure from Idaho State Bengals linebacker Vaeaega Gasu (27) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) is pushed into the end zone by offensive lineman Preston Nichols (55) and quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Idaho State Bengals cornerback Jihad Brown (21) and linebacker Teilor Tuioti (23) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels take the field before the start of a NCAA football game against Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Ricky White (11) as offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79), wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) and UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) follow during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) reacts after sack during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Idaho State Bengals linebacker Vaeaega Gasu (27) sacks Idaho State Bengals quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) make a touchdown catch under pressure from Idaho State Bengals cornerback Jihad Brown (21) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) runs the ball under pressure from Idaho State Bengals safety Calvin Pitcher (6) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Devynn Holly (33) reacts after a defensive play by his team against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) celebrates his touchdown against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An UNLV dance team performs during the first half of a NCAA football game between the UNLV Rebels and the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Idaho State Bengals wide receiver Jalen Johnson (9) makes a catch before running the ball for a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) runs the ball against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football defeated Idaho State 52-21 in its season opener Saturday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Redshirt sophomore Doug Brumfield started at quarterback for the Rebels and completed 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards and threw four touchdowns. Michigan State transfer wide receiver Ricky White hauled in 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With the Rebels leading by 38 points at halftime, both Harrison Bailey and Cameron Friel played in the second half.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

