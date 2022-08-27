UNLV football victorious over Idaho State in season opener
The Rebels opened their season with a 52-21 win over Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore Doug Brumfield started at quarterback for the Rebels and completed 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards and threw four touchdowns. Michigan State transfer wide receiver Ricky White hauled in 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
With the Rebels leading by 38 points at halftime, both Harrison Bailey and Cameron Friel played in the second half.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
