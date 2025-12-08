UNLV football vs Ohio tickets, prices for Frisco Bowl

The UNLV football team will play in its third consecutive bowl game for the first time in program history. Here is how to buy tickets to the Frisco Bowl.

UNLV's head football coach Dan Mullen takes the field against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025. (Andy Barron for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV will make its third consecutive bowl appearance when the Rebels face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23.

The game takes place in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that is part of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and training facility. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Rebels (10-3) are in their first year under coach Dan Mullen and advanced to the Mountain West championship game before losing to Boise State 38-21. UNLV is 4-2 in bowl games after defeating Cal 24-13 in last year’s LA Bowl.

“I think our guys are going to be excited because they want to get back out there and play again after (falling to Boise State) Friday night,” Mullen said. “The opportunity to get out there and play in the next two weeks is going to be pretty exciting for us.”

Ohio (8-4) tied for second place in the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats are led by running back Sieh Bangura, who has gained 1,243 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

Here’s how much tickets cost and where to buy them.

UNLV football tickets for Frisco Bowl

Ticket prices start at $64 on VividSeats and $75 on StubHub.

To see a full list of ticket prices, visit StubHub.

When does UNLV play Ohio in the Frisco Bowl?

The Rebels face the Bobcats on Dec. 23 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

College Football Playoff bracket, schedule

First round: Dec. 19 and 20.

Quarterfinals: Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Semifinals: Jan. 8 and 9.

National championship: Jan. 19.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.