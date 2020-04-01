UNLV gets 1st commitment of 2021 class in 3-star cornerback

Cornerback Kamren Blanton is a three-star prospect at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. He broke up 14 passes last season and eight the year before.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announces his first recruiting class during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV picked up its first commitment of the 2021 football recruiting class when cornerback Kamren Blanton tweeted he would play for the Rebels.

Blanton (5 feet 11 inches, 175 pounds) is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. He plays for prep power St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

Colorado State and Central Michigan were among the other schools that offered him a scholarship.

Blanton broke up 14 passes last season at Bosco and eight the year before.

Also, defensive end Nick Dimitris (6-4, 235) of Sierra Vista High in Baldwin, California, tweeted that UNLV was in his top seven, and the other six were Power Five schools. He also is considering Arizona, Auburn, Colorado, Louisiana State, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.

Unofficial Top 7 pic.twitter.com/53DSlvxT43 — Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) April 1, 2020

247Sports’ composite ratings list him as a three-star prospect.

