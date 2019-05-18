82°F
UNLV Football

UNLV gets commitment from 3-star quarterback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 9:58 am
 
Updated May 18, 2019 - 4:05 pm

Three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield committed to UNLV, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Brumfield (6 feet 5 inches, 213 pounds) of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, chose the Rebels over Kansas.

He also reportedly was offered scholarships by Utah and UNR.

Brumfield completed 61.2 percent of his passes last season for 3,112 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Brumfield is the first member of UNLV’s 2020 recruiting class.

