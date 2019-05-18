UNLV gets commitment from 3-star quarterback

Doug Brumfield completed 61.2 percent of his passes last season for 3,112 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez talks with his team after the spring football game at Peter Johann Memorial Soccer Field at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield committed to UNLV, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Brumfield (6 feet 5 inches, 213 pounds) of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, chose the Rebels over Kansas.

He also reportedly was offered scholarships by Utah and UNR.

Brumfield completed 61.2 percent of his passes last season for 3,112 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Brumfield is the first member of UNLV’s 2020 recruiting class.

