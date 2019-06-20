102°F
UNLV Football

UNLV gets commitment from New Orleans high school linebacker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2019 - 3:50 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2019 - 3:54 pm

Jabaz Myles, a senior linebacker from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, tweeted that he has committed to UNLV.

Myles (6 feet, 205 pounds) is the third member of the Rebels’ 2020 football recruiting class.

Statistics were not available.

