UNLV gets commitment from New Orleans high school linebacker
Jabaz Myles, a senior linebacker from St. Augustine High School, tweeted that he has committed to UNLV. He is the third member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class.
Committed #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/3oAvywbW5b
— JM (@JabazMy1es) June 20, 2019
Myles (6 feet, 205 pounds) is the third member of the Rebels’ 2020 football recruiting class.
Statistics were not available.
