Phillip Hill, a 6-foot, 183-pound safety, has committed to play football at UNLV. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, from Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas.

UNLV Rebels run onto the field before the start the first quarter of a football game against the Hawaii Warriors at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Phillip Hill, a 6-foot, 183-pound safety, has committed to play football at UNLV.

He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, from Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas.

Hill announced the commitment on Twitter.

I️ know where I’m going to continue my journey…. GO REBS #Committed pic.twitter.com/luJ8c5cTMN — Phillip Hill (@philhill_db) November 23, 2017

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.