UNLV gets flak from Reno website for wearing throwback helmet

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez chuckled at negative comments from Reno-based Nevada Sports Net regarding the helmet the Rebels will wear in the Aug. 31 season opener.

UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez holds a unique helmet that will be worn by the players on the season's opening game, during the team's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Day Seven of UNLV football training camp Friday at Rebel Park:

1. UNLV coach Tony Sanchez chuckled at negative comments from Reno-based Nevada Sports Net regarding the helmet the Rebels will wear in the Aug. 31 season opener against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium. The helmet features an interlocking “UN,” which is a throwback to a helmet worn from 1969 to 1972 as part of a tribute to the final season at Sam Boyd. One commentator called wearing that helmet “a punk move” by Sanchez.

“I think it’s actually pretty funny,” Sanchez said. “Obviously, the guys who made the comments are really misinformed.”

Sanchez added that once the commentators educate themselves on the helmet they will “correct themselves.”

"I just need an explanation on why UN fits the University of Nevada Las Vegas."@MurrayNSN weighs in on the newly unveiled UNLV football helmets. pic.twitter.com/hmzudk2sDp — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) August 8, 2019

2. UNLV had a team session that lasted about 45 minutes, mostly a situational scrimmage that included the two-minute offense and Hail Mary passes.

“Throughout the course of the year, there are a lot of things that are unscripted,” Sanchez said. “You just don’t know when they’re going to occur. You might go five, six, seven, eight, nine weeks and you don’t see that situation. You’ve got to make sure in camp you take your time to get those things in, and then you hit on them throughout the course of the season.”

3. Senior linebacker Javin White returned to practice after missing the final half Thursday when he was poked in an eye.

