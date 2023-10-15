UNLV handles UNR to retain Fremont Cannon, near bowl eligibility

UNLV freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with junior wide receiver Ricky White for two touchdowns in the victory over UNR on Saturday in Reno.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

RENO — UNLV retained the Fremont Cannon on Saturday with a 45-27 victory over rival UNR at Mackay Stadium, improving to 5-1 in coach Barry Odom’s first season and pulling within a win of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

Freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava, in his third consecutive start, finished 20 of 25 for 257 yards and two touchdowns, both to junior wide receiver Ricky White, who supplied eight catches for 174 yards

The Rebels haven’t been 5-1 since 1984, when they went 11-2 behind quarterback Randall Cunningham. Perhaps the worst team in Division I this season, the Wolf Pack fall to 0-6 — extending their losing streak to 16 games.

