58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
UNLV Football

UNLV hires Cal linebacker coach as defensive coordinator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

California outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward will be UNLV’s new defensive coordinator, a person close to the team confirmed Friday.

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo and Heyward served together on the staff of Mario Cristobal at Oregon in 2019. At the time, Arroyo was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Heyward was co-defensive coordinator and the safeties coach.

Both also held the position of assistant head coach for Cristobal. Oregon won the Pac-12 title and beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl during that season.

UNLV’s previous defensive coordinator, Peter Hansen, left to take the inside linebackers job with the Denver Broncos on Feb. 8.

Heyward began his career as a graduate assistant for Oregon State in 2005 before taking a position as a linebackers coach at Cal Poly. He returned to the Beavers in 2008 as a defensive backs coach before leaving to take the same position at Washington in 2012.

Heyward’s next step took him to USC, where he was in charge of defensive backs and held the title of passing game coordinator, before taking the Oregon job in 2017.

He spent one season at Cal as the outside linebackers coach.

Adam Hill and Sam Gordon contributed reporting to this story.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
2
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
3
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
4
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
5
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end ...
UNLV football adds 7 new transfers
By / RJ

After signing 10 new players during the Early Signing Day, UNLV and coach Marcus Arroyo added seven more Wednesday, including former Tennessee QB Harrison Bailey.