UNLV hires Idaho linebackers coach Eric Brown as 10th assistant

Eric Brown, Idaho’s linebackers coach the past five seasons, will become the newly created 10th assistant coach at UNLV, a source close to the program said Friday. The NCAA allowed schools to hire a 10th assistant beginning this year.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez and his team run onto the field before the start of a football game against Utah State Aggies at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Eric Brown, Idaho’s linebackers coach the past five seasons, will become the newly created 10th assistant football coach at UNLV, a source close to the program said Friday.

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez would not comment because the hire is not official.

The NCAA allowed schools to hire a 10th assistant beginning this year. Sanchez has said he would like that person to be involved in defense and special teams.

Just what Brown’s responsibilities will entail will be revealed later. Newly hired defensive coordinator Tim Skipper will oversee linebackers.

Brown, who graduated from Fresno State in 2011, was hired at Idaho in 2013. In 2016, he was named to the “30 Under 30” list by the American Football Coaches Association, an honor that goes to the nation’s top young coaches. That followed the 2015 season in which the Vandals’ top three tacklers were linebackers.

Last season, Brown coached linebacker Tony Lashley, who made first-team All-Sun Belt Conference after recording 123 tackles, including 14 for loss. Kaden Elliss, who had 80 tackles that included 16 for loss and six sacks, made second team.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.