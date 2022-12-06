UNLV hires new football coach

UNLV hired former Missouri coach Barry Odom as the 13th football coach in program history, the Review-Journal has learned.

Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Missouri head coach Barry Odom shouts toward an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. Missouri had a golden opportunity when it led South Carolina at halftime last week, but a meltdown in the second half left the Tigers in a big hole. And now, they have a trip to top-ranked Alabama up next, one that threatens to send their season spiraling. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

Missouri head coach Barry Odom pumps his fist as players celebrate after a reviewed call resulted in a Missouri touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Barry Odom, defensive coordinator at Arkansas and former head coach at Missouri, will be named the 13th head football coach in UNLV program history, the Review-Journal has learned.

He replaces former coach Marcus Arroyo, who was fired Nov. 28 after finishing 5-7 in his third season and missing bowl eligibility.

Odom sent 15 years at Missouri as a player, recruiter, assistant coach and head coach.He had a record of 25-25 between 2016-2019 and was 13-19 in Southeastern Conference games.

The Tigers made two bowl games under his watch. Their highest SEC East Division finish was third in 2017. He was fired following the 2019 season.

UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper admitted this would be the biggest decision since taking over in January 2022. He said the decision to move on from Arroyo came because he didn’t believe the program was on the right trajectory to win championships.

Arroyo finished his three-year tenure at UNLV with a 7-23 record and the second-worst winning percentage in program history.

UNLV hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2013, when it played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl against North Texas. That was also the Rebels’ most recent winning season.

Since joining the Mountain West ahead of the 1999 season, UNLV has finished 6-6 or better just three times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

