UNLV hires offensive line coach off Kansas City Chiefs staff

This is a photo of Louie Addazio of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. UNLV football has hired Addazio as its new offensive line coach. (AP Photo)

UNLV football hired Louie Addazio as its new offensive line coach.

Addazio arrives after two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he worked closely with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as a quality control coach. Before that, Addazio had multiple stops at the collegiate level.

He worked at Texas A&M as an offensive line analyst and directed recruiting efforts in nine states. He also spent time at Colorado State, Bowling Green and Ohio State, the latter as a graduate assistant for the offensive line.

Addazio replaces Mike Sollenne, who earlier left for South Florida.