UNLV hires Oklahoma State’s Kasey Dunn as offensive coordinator

Oklahoma State assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn has agreed to become UNLV’s offensive coordinator, according to reports.

New UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo is reaching into his past and has hired Oklahoma State assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn to be his offensive coordinator.

Dunn confirmed to The Oklahoman and Sports Illustrated that he was taking the UNLV job, but would not make the move until after helping coaching the Cowboys in the Texas Bowl on Friday against Texas A&M.

“Coach (Mike Gundy) said it was OK, and I told him I wanted another chance to be with the guys,” Dunn told Sports Illustrated. “I’m appreciative that he is letting me do that.”

UNLV has not announced any hirings. Arroyo is helping Oregon, where he still serves as offensive coordinator, prepare for its Rose Bowl meeting with Wisconsin on Jan. 1. Attempts to reach Arroyo were unsuccessful.

Dunn might not be the only coach Arroyo tries to lure from Oklahoma State. Football Scoop reported that Arroyo is considering Oklahoma State defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements to become the Rebels’ defensive coordinator.

Arroyo was Oklahoma State’s running backs coach in 2015 and 2016 and had a big hand in recruiting star running back Chuba Hubbard out of Edmonton, Alberta. Dunn and Clements were on the staff at the same time as Arroyo.

Dunn has been with the Cowboys since 2011, and he has coached receivers such as Justin Blackmon, James Washington and Marcell Ateman. Clements joined Oklahoma State in 2013, and he has had a first-team All-Big 12 Conference defensive lineman each year.

The coaches combined to make just more than $1 million this season. UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said the assistant coaches’ budget for this next year is $2.2 million.

Also, Matthew Fyle announced on Twitter he was taking the job as UNLV’s new strength and conditioning coach. He was an assistant at Maryland this season after serving on Oregon’s staff in 2018.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.