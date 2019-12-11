UNLV hires Oregon’s Marcus Arroyo as its football coach

Oregon Ducks Assistant Head Coach Marcus Arroyo looks on during the AdvoCare Classic college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Auburn Tigers on August 31, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo watches his team during warmups before their NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh McCown (12) warms up as quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo, right, watches before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, Aug. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

This is a 2014 photo of Marcus Arroyo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

As the Oregon offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo ran a high-powered offense that helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 Conference championship this season.

Now he will try to put life into a UNLV program that hasn’t played in the postseason in six years.

UNLV hired Arroyo, 39, on Wednesday morning to be its 12th head coach. He will be formally introduced at a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday in the Gaughan Family Dining Hall at the Fertitta Football Complex.

“Marcus has demonstrated a commitment to integrity and excellence throughout his career, and we look forward to a bright future for our football program under his leadership,” UNLV acting president Marta Meana said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Marcus and his family to Las Vegas and UNLV.”

Arroyo was at Oregon for three seasons, also serving as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. No. 7 Oregon averages 35.9 points a game, and quarterback Justin Herbert is completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,333 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Ducks will face No. 11 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

Arroyo replaces Tony Sanchez, who was officially fired Nov. 25. Sanchez made $600,000 annually, but Arroyo is expected to receive a much higher salary. He earned $825,000 with the Ducks, according to Oregon Live. UNLV does not owe Oregon a buyout.

Sanchez was the main driver behind the $34.8 million, 73,000-square-foot Fertitta Football Complex that Arroyo will be able to use as a major recruiting tool. The Rebels also begin play in Allegiant Stadium next season.

“UNLV athletics is a department on the rise, and my family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Rebel family during this special time,” Arroyo said in a statement. “The uniqueness of Las Vegas is unrivaled and the opportunity to train, practice, and compete, in some of the country’s best facilities in one of the world’s most vibrant cities cannot be understated. We will work tirelessly to elevate UNLV football to the championship caliber program that it is positioned to be. I can’t wait to get started, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, support staff, and fans.”

Arroyo is familiar with Mountain West schools. He played quarterback at San Jose State from 1998 to 2002 and coached there from 2006 to 2008, serving as quarterbacks coach all three seasons and co-offensive coordinator for two years. Arroyo then became Wyoming’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2009 and 2010.

“It’s remarkable to see things come full circle 20 years later,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We set out to find a teacher and a competitor with the character, competence, energy and intellect to bring out the best in our 105 young men and recruit and develop the next group of Rebel football student-athletes.

“We looked for a leader that is a great evaluator of talent, who can sell what makes UNLV, our community, and our program unique, and helps develop and prepare our student-athletes for the next level. When Marcus and I reconnected during the search process, his alignment with these attributes became evident.”

