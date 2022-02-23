UNLV hires Raiders assistant as offensive coordinator

UNLV has hired Raiders assistant wide receivers coach Nick Holz as offensive coordinator. He spent the past 10 years with the NFL team.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, right, works with offensive quality control coach Nick Holz before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) catches the football as quality control offense coach Nick Holz looks on during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV has hired Raiders assistant wide receivers coach Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, people familiar with the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Holz replaces Glenn Thomas, who left the program last month for the offensive coordinator’s position at Arizona State.

Holz spent the past 10 years with the Raiders, working as an offensive assistant, a quality control offensive coach and assistant wide receivers coach. He played college football at Colorado, concluding his playing career in 2006, and also coached at Nebraska and Stanford.

UNLV still has a void at defensive coordinator after Peter Hansen’s departure to the Denver Broncos, but a person familiar with the situation said the position should be filled soon.

The Rebels finished 2-10 in 2021, their second season under coach Marcus Arroyo. They begin spring practice March 29.

