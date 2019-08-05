UNLV holds longest practice of training camp

UNLV had its longest football practice this training camp, going nearly 2½ hours on Monday morning at Rebel Park. They go into full pads Tuesday evening at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) completes drills during practice at Rebel Park, at UNLV in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Day Four of UNLV training camp on Monday at Rebel Park:

1. UNLV had its longest practice, lasting nearly 2½ hours. The Rebels also had an extended team session, going for about 30 minutes, at least double recent ones.

“You can’t grind (the players) every single day, but this is a tough, physical sport,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “Today was a hard day, and I thought our guys responded really, really well and had a lot of energy.”

2. The Rebels go into full pads Tuesday for the first time this camp, and they will practice in the evening at Sam Boyd Stadium, also for the first time.

“Our first two games are night games,” Sanchez said. “All of our scrimmages are at night. Their body clock gets used to doing it (at that time).”

UNLV’s first two games, Aug. 31 against Southern Utah and Sept. 7 against Arkansas State, are at 7 p.m. at Sam Boyd.

3. Junior wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson injured an ankle, but Sanchez said it wasn’t serious and the player would return Tuesday.

