UNLV hopes to reverse defensive struggles vs. Air Force

UNLV has given up 109 points the past two games after allowing a 27.8 average over the first four weeks. The Rebels need to return to prior form with Air Force visiting Sam Boyd Stadium on Friday.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) misses the ball for a catch and a touchdown for New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Elijah Lilly (19) in the second quarter at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The first four games were unlike what UNLV defenses often produce.

Tackling was on point. Defensive backs weren’t getting burned for big plays. Opposing running backs weren’t running wild.

Different, for sure.

The past two games? That’s more in line with how Rebels defenses often perform, and actually even worse. UNLV gave up 109 points in losses to New Mexico and Utah State, and the Aggies showed some mercy after scoring 42 points by halftime.

As the Rebels (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West) prepare to play Air Force (2-4, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium, the questions are what happened to the defense and what can be done to return to its prior play?

UNLV went from allowing 27.8 points and 390.8 yards through the first four games to 54.5 points and 550 yards over the past two.

Opponents have more video on the Rebels, so they know better which areas to attack, and UNLV defenders have made their own share of mistakes.

“I think it’s about the big plays we have been giving up the last few weeks,” linebacker Javin White said. “A lot of teams have started to notice, and a lot of teams in the future are going to try it. We’ve got to eliminate these big plays. When we eliminate these big plays, we’ll put the offense in a better standpoint.”

UNLV has a particularly difficult challenge in Air Force. The Falcons are tough enough to prepare for even with extra time because their triple option is so different from what UNLV sees elsewhere.

Air Force is likely down to third team quarterback Isaiah Sanders, but the Falcons aren’t expected to venture much from a run-based offensive system that relies on deception to create big plays no matter who is the calling the signals. The Falcons average 248 yards rushing and 29 points.

“They have like 10 quarterbacks,” UNLV defensive coordinator Tim Skipper said. “They just keep on coming. That’s not as big as a conventional offense. Whoever shows up, they can run just as well as the other guys, so we have to be ready for it.”

Experienced players such as White know what it’s like to face the Falcons’ offense. Air Force has scored at least 30 points in nine of the past 11 meetings with UNLV.

“What makes their offense so difficult is how disciplined they are,” White said. “Everything looks exactly the same every play, and boom, it might be a different play and it can go for a 60-yard run or maybe a 40-yard pass. You never know. Playing against them, we know more of what to expect from them. Air Force has been running this offense for years, so it’s not about something different. You already know what to expect. It’s how can you do your alignment, assignment and technique, and can you perform on game day?”

UNLV’s defense has a long history of struggles, having given up averages of greater than 30 points and 400 yards since 2008, and Skipper was brought in after last season to try to reverse that course.

Using a more aggressive defense, Skipper got early positive results.

Not now, though.

“We’ve been practicing well,” he said. “It’s just on Saturday, we’ve got to make the plays. We’ll keep on harping on all the little things and hopefully we can turn things around.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.