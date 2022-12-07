UNLV introduces new football coach Barry Odom — WATCH LIVE

UNLV conducts its official introductory news conference for new coach Barry Odom, the 13th coach in program history.

In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Missouri head coach Barry Odom argues a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

UNLV introduced Barry Odom, the 13th football coach in program history, Wednesday morning at the Richard Tam Alumni Hall.

A former coach at Missouri, Odom most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas for the past three seasons. Before that, he was 25-25 during his four seasons at Missouri. The 46-year-old is the first UNLV coach to be hired with previous head coaching experience at the FBS level since John Robinson ahead of the 1999 season.

Odom replaces Marcus Arroyo, who had a 5-7 record during his third season at the helm. Arroyo, who was fired Nov. 28, had a 7-23 record during his tenure, the second-worst winning percentage in UNLV history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.