UNLV keeps rolling, beats Hawaii to improve to 4-1

The Rebels’ rushing attack continued to lead the way Saturday, as UNLV cruised to a rivalry win against Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown.

UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coach Barry Odom’s hot start continued into his Mountain West debut Saturday, as UNLV beat Hawaii 44-20 to win the Ninth Island Showdown at Allegiant Stadium.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava went 11-for-21 for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (4-1, 1-0), while UNLV rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawaii falls to 2-4, 0-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.