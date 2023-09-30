UNLV keeps rolling, beats Hawaii to improve to 4-1
The Rebels’ rushing attack continued to lead the way Saturday, as UNLV cruised to a rivalry win against Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown.
Coach Barry Odom’s hot start continued into his Mountain West debut Saturday, as UNLV beat Hawaii 44-20 to win the Ninth Island Showdown at Allegiant Stadium.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava went 11-for-21 for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (4-1, 1-0), while UNLV rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns.
Hawaii falls to 2-4, 0-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.