72°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

UNLV keeps rolling, beats Hawaii to improve to 4-1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2023 - 4:17 pm
UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) du ...
UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coach Barry Odom’s hot start continued into his Mountain West debut Saturday, as UNLV beat Hawaii 44-20 to win the Ninth Island Showdown at Allegiant Stadium.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava went 11-for-21 for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (4-1, 1-0), while UNLV rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawaii falls to 2-4, 0-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
2
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
3
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
4
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
5
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV coach Barry Odom gestures from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against ...
UNLV staying grounded despite fast start
By / RJ

The Rebels return home to open Mountain West play against Hawaii on Saturday, intent on not looking forward to the future or back at their early success.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks to the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA ...
College football betting — Week 4: Edges seen in 15 games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

More stories
Freshman running back ties record as UNLV whips UTEP
Freshman running back ties record as UNLV whips UTEP
UNLV staying grounded despite fast start
UNLV staying grounded despite fast start
3 takeaways from UNLV’s win against UTEP: Run game shines — PHOTOS
3 takeaways from UNLV’s win against UTEP: Run game shines — PHOTOS
Rejuvenated rushing attack powers UNLV’s fast start
Rejuvenated rushing attack powers UNLV’s fast start
New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener
New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener
UNLV in search of offense, identity as Vandy awaits
UNLV in search of offense, identity as Vandy awaits