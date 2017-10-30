ad-fullscreen
UNLV kicker Daniel Gutierrez earns MW weekly honor

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2017 - 10:52 am
 

UNLV freshman kicker Daniel Gutierrez was named Mountain West special teams player of the week after making all four field goal attempts and both extra points in Saturday’s 26-16 victory at Fresno State.

It was the Rebels’ first weekly conference honor this football season.

Gutierrez’s four field goals tied UNLV’s single-game record, set seven previous times. The most recent was in this year’s season opener against Howard when Evan Pantels made 4 of 6 field goals.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

