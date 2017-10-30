UNLV kicker Daniel Gutierrez earns MW weekly honor

UNLV freshman kicker Daniel Gutierrez was named Mountain West special teams player of the week after making all four field goal attempts and both extra points in Saturday’s 26-16 victory at Fresno State.
It was the Rebels’ first weekly conference honor this football season.
Gutierrez’s four field goals tied UNLV’s single-game record, set seven previous times. The most recent was in this year’s season opener against Howard when Evan Pantels made 4 of 6 field goals.
