UNLV kicks field goal in final seconds to beat Vanderbilt

UNLV celebrates their win against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) celebrate after stopping a Vanderbilt touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) is pushed into the sidelines after making a catch by Vanderbilt linebacker Nicholas Rinaldi (24) and safety De'Rickey Wright (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) leaps over defensive back Ricky Johnson (32) and Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (85) before running in a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) stops a touchdown catch by Vanderbilt tight end Justin Ball (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) and running back Donavyn Lester (4) celebrate after Thomas scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) tackles Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams, center, recovers a fumble while Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (85) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Williams pivoted with the ball to score a touchdown on the play. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) celebrates his team’s win in an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jayden Maiava had already seemingly messed up his first chance to win the game for UNLV.

The redshirt freshman quarterback, filling in for injured starting signal-caller Doug Brumfield, got the ball with the game tied and a minute remaining to try and guide the Rebels into field goal range. Instead, he immediately threw an interception.

But Vanderbilt kicker Jacob Borcila missed his 33-yard attempt, giving Maiava one more shot.

The former Liberty quarterback answered with a 48-yard strike to wideout Ricky White, setting up a game-winning 36-yard field goal by UNLV kicker Jose Pizano that gave the Rebels a 40-37 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Pizano, Maiava and the Rebels (2-1) earned the first signature moment of coach Barry Odom’s tenure. They stormed back from a 17-point deficit, then almost gave the win away before holding on for the victory over the Commodores (2-2).

Maiava completed 19 of 33 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown. White snagged 12 catches for 161 yards, while freshman running back Jai’Den Thomas registered 50 yards and a rushing touchdown for UNLV.

The Rebels’ defense forced five fumbles, recovering three, and came up with an interception despite losing junior linebacker Jackson Woodard to a targeting call midway through the first half. Linebacker Fred Thompkins had 11 tackles to lead UNLV, and defensive back Ricky Johnson had four pass breakups.

The game didn’t start well for the Rebels. After holding the Commodores to a punt on their first drive, Brumfield threw an interception to Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight deep in UNLV’s territory as he tried to escape a sack on third down.

Hight returned the interception 23 yards to open the scoring, and Borcila tacked on a 30-yard field goal on Vanderbilt’s next drive to take a quick 10-0 lead. Brumfield then exited the game after taking two huge hits on consecutive plays near the seven-minute mark in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt added to its lead early in the second quarter, as quarterback AJ Swann connected with wide receiver London Humphreys for a 56-yard touchdown strike less than two minutes into the period for a 17-0 lead.

UNLV finally got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run by Thomas. The Rebels got the ball back on the Commodores’ 14-yard line following a miscue by Vanderbilt’s punt unit, but had to settle for a chip-shot field goal by Pizano to cut the deficit to 17-10.

The Rebels’ defense continued to stifle the Commodores, and UNLV edge rusher Elijah Shelton forced a fumble on an attempted end around that defensive back Jerrae Williams picked up and returned 41 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

Pizano missed a 46-yard field goal with a minute remaining in the first half, but Swann threw an interception to UNLV safety Johnathan Baldwin that set up Pizano’s second field goal of the half with seconds remaining.

UNLV took a 20-17 lead into halftime, with all its points coming in the second quarter. The Rebels added to their lead in the third quarter as Pizano made his third field goal of the night, then Maiava kept the ball on an option play and broke a tackle for a 26-yard rush to the end zone as the Rebels scored 30 unanswered points.

It wasn’t enough to separate from Vanderbilt. Swann returned after missing a drive because of an injury and connected with tight end Justin Ball on a jump ball in the end zone to cut UNLV’s lead to six.

A pair of field goals from Borcila wiped away the Rebels’ advantage entirely. Maiava and Swann then exchanged deep touchdown passes with less than two minutes remaining.

Maiava’s interception with a minute remaining seemed to set up a Vanderbilt winner, but Borcila finally missed to set up Maiava’s strike to White and Pizano’s game-winner.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.