UNLV lands commitment from California wide receiver

Steve Jenkins, a wide receiver from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, tweeted Thursday he had committed to play football at UNLV.

Jenkins (5 feet 11 inches, 155 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Oregon State, UNR and several other Mountain West teams, according to 247Sports.

He caught 36 passes for 737 yards and six touchdowns last season, averaging 20.5 yards per reception.

Jenkins is the fifth member of UNLV’s 2019 recruiting class.

Extremely excited to announce that after talking to coach Sanchez and my family I am 110% committed to the University of Neveda Las Vegas #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/EydPV6eK4Z — 10 (@stevie_jenks10) June 28, 2018

