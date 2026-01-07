UNLV lands ex-Auburn quarterback out of transfer portal

UNLV has signed former Oklahoma and Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold out of the transfer portal. He was a five-star prospect out of high school.

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold carries the ball against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

UNLV has its quarterback out of the transfer portal.

The Rebels have signed former Oklahoma and Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Field general 🪖 Welcome to Las Vegas @_JacksonArnold_ 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ZcdAvT2qfW — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) January 7, 2026

UNLV found itself in need of competition at the position after starter Anthony Colandrea entered the portal. He committed to Nebraska on Tuesday.

Arnold is the kind of dual-threat quarterback — much like Colandrea — who has flourished under UNLV coach Dan Mullen.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Arnold was a five-star prospect out of high school in Denton, Texas, who played two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Auburn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

