UNLV lands transfer wide receiver from Michigan State

In another transfer portal win for coach Marcus Arroyo, wide receiver Ricky White III committed to UNLV from Michigan State.

Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White (7) makes a catch while defended by Michigan defensive back Jalen Perry (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wide receiver Ricky White III announced via Twitter he will transfer to UNLV from Michigan State, providing an instant boost to the Rebels pass-catching corps.

That comes three days after UNLV landed a former power five quarterback, Harrison Bailey, from Tennessee.

White arrived at Michigan State as a 6-foot-1, three-star prospect from Marietta, Georgia. He played in four games to preserve his redshirt status, catching 10 passes for 223 yards. He averaged 22.3 yards per catch, but missed the final three games of the season.

He then missed the entire 2021 season for undisclosed reasons, despite being listed on the roster. He entered the transfer portal in December 2021.

The wideout burst onto the scene in 2020 with an eight-catch, 196-yard performance in the Spartans’ 27-24 upset of Michigan. White also scored a touchdown, and had catches of 50, 40, 31 and 30 yards.

His arrival may be the answer to a wide receiver corps which caught just 11 touchdowns in the 2021 season. Junior Steve Jenkins led the Rebels with 47 receptions, 700 yards and four touchdowns, and freshman Kyle Williams added 601 yards on 42 catches, but no other receiver caught more than 500 yards.

White is the fourth transfer landed by coach Marcus Arroyo, joining Bailey, linebacker Jordan Eubanks from Florida State and offensive lineman Cobe Bryant from Southern Methodist.

