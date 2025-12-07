UNLV learns destination for 3rd straight bowl game
UNLV will take a 10-3 record into the game under first-year coach Dan Mullen. It’s the third straight season the Rebels will participate in a bowl game.
UNLV’s football team finally knows where it’s going bowling.
The Rebels will meet Ohio University in the Frisco Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 in Frisco, Texas.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Rebels lost to Boise State 38-21 on Friday in the Mountain West championship game.
UNLV is led by junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea, the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
The Rebels ended the regular season in a four-way tie for first place at 6-2 and were chosen to play in the title game by a collection of computer metrics.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
