UNLV Football

UNLV learns destination for 3rd straight bowl game

UNLV's head football coach Dan Mullen takes the field against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on ...
UNLV's head football coach Dan Mullen takes the field against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025. (Andy Barron for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen and his players gather around the Fremont Cannon after defe ...
UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen and his players gather around the Fremont Cannon after defeating Nevada 42-17 at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025. (Andy Barron for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 7, 2025 - 11:47 am
 

UNLV’s football team finally knows where it’s going bowling.

The Rebels will meet Ohio University in the Frisco Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 in Frisco, Texas.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

UNLV will take a 10-3 record into the game under first-year coach Dan Mullen. It’s the third straight season the Rebels will participate in a bowl game.

The Rebels lost to Boise State 38-21 on Friday in the Mountain West championship game.

UNLV is led by junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea, the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The Rebels ended the regular season in a four-way tie for first place at 6-2 and were chosen to play in the title game by a collection of computer metrics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

