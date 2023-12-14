UNLV learns Mountain West opponents for 2024 football season

UNLV will face Oregon State during the 2024 football season as part of a new scheduling agreement for the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV learned which Mountain West opponents it will play during the 2024 football season Thursday.

The Rebels will host Boise State, Fresno State, UNR and San Diego State at Allegiant Stadium, and face Hawaii, San Jose State, Utah State and Oregon State on the road.

UNLV will face the Beavers through the Mountain West’s new agreement with Oregon State and Washington State. Each team in the league will face one of the two schools and the game will not count in the conference standings. It also means the Rebels will play just seven games against conference foes.

UNLV’s nonconference schedule is still tentative.

