UNLV linebacker Farrell Hester II wants stolen truck found

A 2001 GMC Sierra white pick-up truck belonging to the parents of UNLV linebacker Farrell Hester II was stolen Sunday. The truck was used to carry church supplies and goods for the needy.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Farrell Hester II (53) stares down a running back during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV running back Charles Williams, center, tackled by linebackers Farrell Hester II, left, and Bailey Laolagi during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The parents of UNLV linebacker Farrell Hester II have used a 2001 GMC Sierra white pick-up truck to haul supplies for their church and for the needy.

That truck was stolen during a church service on Sunday.

“It sucks that someone had the audacity to take something like that,” Hester said following Wednesday’s practice at Rebel Park. “Now we’re struggling.”

Hester, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, retweeted a photo of the truck that his mother, Lola, posted. The license plate number is 123 G34.

Please keep a look out! My parents do so much for this community. We are a small growing church in Las Vegas NV. This truck is used for our church equipment, all types of community service from donations, to feeding less fortunate, to helping others and blessing families. https://t.co/XJteHL4JoP — Farrell Hester (@hester_one) September 2, 2019

Police told the family that type of truck is often targeted by thieves, and there are no apparent leads in trying to find it.

His parents are pastors of a church founded just more than five years ago and conducts services at Cimarron-Memorial High.

Now Hester and his family are using several cars to carry supplies that otherwise would have been placed in the back of the truck. He said his parents work with various companies to deliver food and other donations.

“My parents do so much for the community,” Hester said.

McCoy back in the lineup

UNLV defensive end Gabe McCoy knew he would have to miss the season opener, but that didn’t make it much easier when Saturday finally rolled around.

He sat out the 56-23 victory over Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium because the NCAA ruled him ineligible for a game. McCoy played some snaps while redshirting in 2015.

Now he’s back in the starting lineup for the Rebels (1-0), who host Arkansas State (0-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m fired up,” McCoy said. “I’m ready to run through a wall. I’m ready to be disruptive this week, so let’s get it.”

Freshman Jacoby Windmon started in McCoy’s place and made three tackles, including half a sack, and broke up a pass.

“The young guys getting in there, I feel they did a really good job,” McCoy said.

Closing in on the record

Armani Rogers needs 40 yards to stand alone as UNLV’s all-time leading rusher as a quarterback. Jason Thomas set the mark with 1,528 yards from 2000 to 2002.

Considering Rogers is early in his junior season, he not only figures to break the record but make it difficult for any other quarterback to catch him.

Rogers rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns against Southern Utah, giving him six career 100-yard games. The Rebels have had 11 other such games in program history.

In addition, Rogers has the top two performances — 193 yards in 2017 at New Mexico and 181 yards last season at Arkansas State.

Backup backs still sidelined

Rebels running back Courtney Reese, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the opener, is doubtful. Fellow back Chad Magyar is out for the second week in a row because of a personal issue.

Magyar is the direct backup to starter Charles Williams. Reese is a freshman who was part of the rotation in the opener.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.