81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV lineman earns program’s highest selection in CFL draft

UNLV's Tiger Shanks (70) celebrates after Kyle Williams scored a touchdown against California d ...
UNLV's Tiger Shanks (70) celebrates after Kyle Williams scored a touchdown against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
More Stories
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown ...
Former UNLV standout excited for NFL opportunity: ‘It’s just a blessing’
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) motivates his teammates during UNLV spring football practice ...
Mullen sees ‘confidence growing’ as UNLV wraps up spring practice
UNLV football has 1st player drafted since 2010; 2 others sign deals
UNLV coach Dan Mullen talks to his team after a scrimmage at Bill 'Wildcat' Morris Rebel Park i ...
UNLV scrimmage report: Offense-first Mullen has eyes on defense, too
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 5:59 pm
 

Offensive lineman Tiger Shanks became UNLV’s highest-ever selection in the CFL draft Tuesday when he was picked in the first round (No. 5 overall) by the Montreal Alouettes.

Offensive lineman Brett Boyko held the previous program record after being taken in the second round (No. 14 overall) by the BC Lions in 2015. Shanks is the sixth Rebel to be selected in the CFL draft.

Shanks earned first-team all-Mountain West recognition the past two seasons. The Lake Oswego, Oregon, native started 51 games for the Rebels, primarily at right tackle.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES