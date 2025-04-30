UNLV lineman earns program’s highest selection in CFL draft

The all-Mountain West offensive lineman was selected in the first round of the Canadian Football League draft Tuesday.

UNLV's Tiger Shanks (70) celebrates after Kyle Williams scored a touchdown against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Offensive lineman Tiger Shanks became UNLV’s highest-ever selection in the CFL draft Tuesday when he was picked in the first round (No. 5 overall) by the Montreal Alouettes.

Offensive lineman Brett Boyko held the previous program record after being taken in the second round (No. 14 overall) by the BC Lions in 2015. Shanks is the sixth Rebel to be selected in the CFL draft.

Shanks earned first-team all-Mountain West recognition the past two seasons. The Lake Oswego, Oregon, native started 51 games for the Rebels, primarily at right tackle.