UNLV lineman Justice Oluwaseun enters transfer portal

UNLV right tackle Justice Oluwaseun, who started 17 of the past 18 games, said Wednesday he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility left.

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun (71) celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Noah Bean (11) late against the San Diego State Aztecs during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV starting right tackle Justice Oluwaseun announced Wednesday on Twitter he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 325-pounder started all six games last season and 11 of 12 in 2019. Oluwaseun announced his intentions to transfer on Twitter with the heading of “Thank you UNLV,” and a note thanking “coaches, teammates, staff and fans for the amazing memories and life long friendships.”

Oluwaseun will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.