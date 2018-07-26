UNLV lineman Justice Oluwaseun making fast recovery

Mountain West football notes: UNLV guard Justice Oluwaseun is on track to possibly return in August from a torn ACL suffered in spring practices.

UNLV center , Justice Oluwaseun (71) stretches as Sid Acosta (70) and Zack Singer (51) look on during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Britney Spears impersonator poses with Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson on Wednesday at Mountain West media days at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Hawaii Athletics.

A Britney Spears impersonator poses with Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich on Wednesday at Mountain West media days at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Hawaii Athletics.

UNLV's head coach Tony Sanchez during the Mountain West Conference football media day at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV is mostly healthy as it prepares to open training camp Aug. 3, and the Rebels are especially encouraged by the progress of redshirt freshman guard Justice Oluwaseun.

He tore an ACL in spring football practices, but coach Tony Sanchez said Wednesday that Oluwaseun could return in August. That would be crucial for UNLV because Oluwaseun is a promising young lineman who can play guard and center.

“When he comes back, he adds a whole other element to the offensive line,” Sanchez said at Mountain West media days at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Sanchez said freshman defensive back Octavian Bell of Liberty High School is trying to receive academic clearance. One other signee, defensive lineman Moa Heimuli, didn’t qualify.

Moving to backer

UNR senior Malik Reed made first-team All-Mountain West last season at defensive end, recording 10 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.

But Reed, who is 6 feet 1 inch and 235 pounds, wants to play the NFL. He went to his coach, Jay Norvell, who spent six years in the league as an assistant.

“I said, ‘Guys with your stature are linebackers, and I think that’s what we should do,’” Norvell said. “He’s a great pass rusher, and we don’t want to lose that part of his game. So we feel like we’ll be able to move him around.”

Reed said the transition to linebacker has gone smoothly.

“We feel like we can be bigger as a defense by moving me back at linebacker, and bringing bigger guys in on the D-line we felt like would be good for us,” Reed said.

Oops, he did it again

Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich began the tradition two years ago of coaches exchanging gifts at this annual gathering. Last year, he brought a fake Elvis Presley.

On Wednesday? He hired a Britney Spears impersonator.

“I think it brings a lot of attention to the Mountain West conference media days,” Rolovich said. “It gets people talking about Hawaii. I like having fun. I don’t necessarily want to be the yearly court jester at this deal, but I think we’re in a battle to show how good our football is, and this gets people talking about it.”

Special guest stopped by to visit Commissioner Thompson at ⁦@MountainWest⁩ Media Summit. pic.twitter.com/MGgAjyUFWy — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) July 25, 2018

UNLV’s Pantels up for Groza Award

UNLV’s Evan Pantels was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, an honor that goes to the nation’s top kicker.

He enters his senior season as the Rebels’ career leader in field goal percent at 83.3. Pantels also has made all 70 extra point tries.

Media days expected to move around

The conference has brought its football media days to Las Vegas since 2006, but now it hopes to begin rotating the event. The plan is to place it in West Division locales in even years and Mountain Division locations in odd years. Media days probably will move to Denver next year, which is within a two-hour driving distance of three schools.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.