UNLV loses 4th straight game, falls to Hawaii, 21-7

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald came off the bench to pass for 211 yards and rush for two short touchdowns to lift the Rainbow Warriors to a 21-7 victory over UNLV.

UNLV (2-8, 0-6 Mountain West) failed to take advantage of three takeaways and a blocked kicked. The Rebels struggled to move the ball most of the day, gaining just 235 yards.

The loss was UNLV’s fourth straight.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Hawaii (7-4, 4-3) became bowl eligible for the third time in four years.

